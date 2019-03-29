Reviewing Everi (EVRI) & Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Everi alerts:

93.5% of Everi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Everi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Everi and Six Flags Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everi 2.63% -6.27% 0.49% Six Flags Entertainment 18.86% -43.77% 10.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everi and Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everi $469.52 million 1.57 $12.36 million $0.10 105.10 Six Flags Entertainment $1.46 billion 2.80 $275.99 million $3.23 15.08

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Everi. Six Flags Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Six Flags Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Everi does not pay a dividend. Six Flags Entertainment pays out 101.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Six Flags Entertainment has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Everi has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Everi and Six Flags Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everi 0 0 3 1 3.25 Six Flags Entertainment 0 3 6 0 2.67

Everi currently has a consensus price target of $10.13, suggesting a potential downside of 3.62%. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus price target of $62.44, suggesting a potential upside of 28.22%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than Everi.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Everi on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc. provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment. The company also provides Casino Cash Plus 3-in-1 ATM, a cash-dispensing machine that enables ATM cash withdrawals, POS debit card cash access transactions, and credit card cash access transactions; check verification and warranty services; CashClub that provides gaming establishments with a single dashboard interface to streamline credit and debit card cash access transaction processing and check warranty transactions; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, it offers Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; Everi Compliance, a suite of compliance software to assist with anti-money laundering regulations, as well as assist casinos in filing required tax forms; non-ATM terminals that perform authorizations for credit card cash access and POS debit card transactions; database services; and an online payment processing solution for gaming operators in states that offer intra-state, and Internet-based gaming and lottery activities. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.