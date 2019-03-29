Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

ROIC stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2018, ROIC owned 91 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.5 million square feet.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.