Restaurant Group (RTN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a report published on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

RTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Restaurant Group to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 190.45 ($2.49).

Get Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RTN opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.52) on Monday. Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 121 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 244.41 ($3.19). The company has a market capitalization of $574.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.42%.

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.