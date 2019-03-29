Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $470,000 Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Avery Dennison to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.50.

AVY opened at $113.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $82.89 and a 1-year high of $116.35.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

In related news, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $10,917,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $209,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,158.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,664 shares of company stock worth $25,593,024. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

