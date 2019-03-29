Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $303,000 Position in First Bancorp (FBNC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,515,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in First Bancorp by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 533,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 191,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,579,000 after acquiring an additional 187,396 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,036,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,853,000 after acquiring an additional 152,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $6,139,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $68.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBNC. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Brean Capital set a $42.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. FIG Partners raised shares of First Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

