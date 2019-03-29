Resources Management Corp CT ADV Decreases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,317,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,225 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,758,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,200 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,086,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,766,000 after acquiring an additional 53,479 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,755,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,204,000 after acquiring an additional 175,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,330,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,760 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $103.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.78 and a 52-week high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $676,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Witynski sold 6,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $656,055.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,138.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,837 shares of company stock worth $2,946,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $90.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.48.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Resources Management Corp CT ADV Decreases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/resources-management-corp-ct-adv-decreases-position-in-dollar-tree-inc-dltr.html.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.