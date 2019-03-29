Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB):

3/28/2019 – ConnectOne Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

3/22/2019 – ConnectOne Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/21/2019 – ConnectOne Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/14/2019 – ConnectOne Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/6/2019 – ConnectOne Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/5/2019 – ConnectOne Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/28/2019 – ConnectOne Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/25/2019 – ConnectOne Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/22/2019 – ConnectOne Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/13/2019 – ConnectOne Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/7/2019 – ConnectOne Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/31/2019 – ConnectOne Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.88. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.01 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.45%.

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 2,700 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $54,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,966.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,022,000. Southside Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,411,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after purchasing an additional 177,091 shares in the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 207,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 162,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 372,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 153,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

