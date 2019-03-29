Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Domino’s Pizza Group (DOM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON: DOM) in the last few weeks:

3/14/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 275 ($3.59). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/13/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/12/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/12/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock.

3/8/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 325 ($4.25).

3/7/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/15/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 260 ($3.40).

2/12/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/4/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 250 ($3.27).

1/30/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/29/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on the stock.

1/29/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 325 ($4.25). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON DOM opened at GBX 242 ($3.16) on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. has a 52 week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $4.05. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,192 stores in the six European markets.

