Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 29th (ADM, BHP, CIT, ESI, INFO, MLNX, MTB, NEE, OLLI, SOUHY)

Research Analysts' downgrades for Friday, March 29th:

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Archer Daniels has underperformed the industry in the past three months owing to soft fourth-quarter 2018 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines missed estimates. Moreover, the top line dipped year over year, mainly due to decline in revenues at most of the segments. Further, sluggishness in the Carbohydrate Solutions segment is likely to persist in first-quarter 2019, which should partly offset gains from other segments. The soft results will mainly stem from pressures on European sweetener and North American ethanol industry margins, and issues related to the Decatur plant. However, the company’s Readiness program is estimated to contribute nearly $200-$250 million to earnings by the end of 2019. Also, it provided a robust view for first-quarter 2019. The company anticipates strong growth at the Nutrition, Origination and Oilseeds segments, which should contribute to the first-quarter results.”

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton is poised to gain from its focus on investment plans across iron ore, copper, coal and petroleum. The company is trying to make its operations more efficient on the back of smarter technology adoption across the entire value chain. Over the last year, BHP Billiton’s shares have outperformed the industry. BHP has sold its onshore U.S. assets for $10.8 billion, to simplify and strengthen its portfolio, and generate shareholder returns. Moreover, a solid cash-flow position, lower debt levels and higher operational efficacy will likely strengthen BHP Billiton’s competency. The company will benefit from the recent surge in iron-ore prices, triggered by the impending shortage in supply following the dam burst at one of Vale's mines. However, an oversupply situation in the mining market will likely hurt the company’s results.”

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of CIT Group have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters. Its business streamlining initiatives, improving economy, and rise in demand for financing of inventories and capital equipment will continue to support profitability. Moreover, its enhanced capital deployment activities reflect a strong balance sheet position. However, mounting operating expenses are likely to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, worsening credit quality remains a major near-term concern for the company.”

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Element Solutions’ losses narrowed year over year in fourth-quarter 2018. Adjusted earnings and sales missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is seeing strong growth in organic sales. Moreover, it remains focused on growing through strategic acquisitions. Contributions of acquisitions should drive its sales in 2019. Also, the company should gain from the divestiture of the Agricultural Solutions unit. However, Element Solutions is exposed to currency headwinds, which may hurt margins. The company’s high debt level is another concern. Softness in certain end markets, especially in Asian electronics market, is another concern. Moreover, the company has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IHS Markit reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2019 results with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The company is benefiting from well-diversified global customer base and solid brand recognition. IHS Markit’s depth and breadth of information and analytics is a key competitive differentiator. Its business model ensures strong recurring revenue generation capacity, cash generation capacity and low capital requirement. Moreover, acquisitions are helping the company expand offerings and strengthen international footprint. The company's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, acquisition related costs might escalate further as the company plans to make significant investments in automotive, energy and financial services. The company’s business experiences event driven seasonality. A high debt-laden balance sheet also remains a concern.”

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of M&T Bank have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Top-line growth looks encouraging given its diverse fee income base, higher rates, and high loan and deposit balances. Also, the bank’s involvement in steady capital-deployment activities boosts shareholders’ confidence. However, persistently rising expenses is a concern. As the bank upgrades infrastructure and technology, costs are expected to remain elevated. Further, significant exposure to commercial real estate loans remain key concerns.”

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “In the last 12 months shares of NextEra Energy have outperformed its industry. NextEra Energy’s investments to strengthen its infrastructure and ongoing capital projects, on completion, will help in serving the expanding customer base more efficiently. The expansion of business through strategic acquisitions positively impacted earnings. However, the company’s nature of business is subject to complex and comprehensive federal, state and other regulations. Substantial investments are undertaken to ensure the safety of nuclear operation. That said, the risk of unplanned outages remains, which could derail its normal operation and impact profitability.”

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ollie's Bargain have surged and outpaced the industry in a year. The company’s business model of “buying cheap and selling cheap”, cost-containment efforts, focus on store productivity, sturdy comps performance and expansion of customer reward program fortify its position. Cumulatively, these have well placed the stock to augment both top and bottom-line performance in the long run. We note that the company maintained its earnings beat streak in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018. However, net sales fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Nevertheless, both the top and bottom line grew year over year, while reporting the 19th consecutive quarter of comps growth. In spite of a decent performance, management issued soft fiscal 2019 view, which came below analysts' expectations. Moreover, we remain concerned about any increase in supply chain costs and deleverage in SG&A expenses that may weigh upon margins.”

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AquaVenture Holdings LLC is a provider of Water-as-a-Service (TM) solutions. It offers clean drinking and process water. The Company’s operating platform consists of Quench, a U.S.-based provider of Point-of-Use, filtered water systems and related services to institutional and commercial customers and Seven Seas Water, a provider of desalination and wastewater treatment solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial and hospitality customers. AquaVenture Holdings LLC is based in TAMPA, United States. “

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

