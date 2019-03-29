Renewi (RWI) Price Target Cut to GBX 60

Renewi (LON:RWI) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 192.68% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Renewi stock opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.60. Renewi has a 12 month low of GBX 21.80 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 87.50 ($1.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

In other news, insider Luc Sterckx purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($50,960.41). Also, insider Toby Woolrych purchased 59,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £14,913.25 ($19,486.80).

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

