Regional REIT (RGL) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

RGL opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Thursday. Regional REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 104 ($1.36).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.85. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

