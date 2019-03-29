Regional Management (RM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RM. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Regional Management in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of RM opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $287.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.01. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 36.76 and a current ratio of 36.76.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Regional Management had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $83.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regional Management will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 7,813.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Regional Management by 358.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regional Management by 54.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

