Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Holdings Lifted by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 77 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Oppenheimer set a $440.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $483.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.76.

REGN opened at $404.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $281.89 and a 1 year high of $442.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total transaction of $54,041,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $734,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

