Refereum Reaches Market Cap of $7.68 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Refereum token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bittrex, Cobinhood and IDEX. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $7.68 million and $634,703.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00402560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024430 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.01572359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00235832 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006863 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003286 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,546,885,669 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, DDEX, IDEX, Bibox, Upbit, Cobinhood and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

