RED Hits Market Cap of $922,462.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. RED has a market cap of $922,462.00 and approximately $29,068.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RED has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One RED token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.01493589 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00001547 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00001608 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

