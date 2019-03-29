Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fluent (FLNT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT):

3/18/2019 – Fluent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

3/14/2019 – Fluent had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $6.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We have adjusted our estimate to remain within the guidance range. The company’s U.K. operations are still in the early stages, and growing well, though the primary focus remains the U.S. business. Margin expansion is expected in 2020.””

3/14/2019 – Fluent was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2019 – Fluent was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/22/2019 – Fluent was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/13/2019 – Fluent was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fluent Inc has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $426.36 million, a PE ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Fluent Inc alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Fluent had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fluent Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.