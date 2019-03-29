REBL (REBL) Hits Market Capitalization of $729,826.00

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. REBL has a total market capitalization of $729,826.00 and $0.00 worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REBL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, REBL has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00404251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.01581993 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00229353 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006968 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00001211 BTC.

REBL Token Profile

REBL’s genesis date was November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,297,976 tokens. The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for REBL is www.rebellious.io . REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin

REBL Token Trading

REBL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REBL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

