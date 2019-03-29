Raymond James (RJF) Given Media Sentiment Score of -1.00

News stories about Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Raymond James earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Raymond James’ score:

Raymond James stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $69.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

