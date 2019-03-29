Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 10,632 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,632 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,247,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 786,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 129,179 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 1,734.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 58,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,114 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

NYSE CODI opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $943.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

In other news, insider James Bottiglieri purchased 7,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,465.63. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 65,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,372.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 10,632 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-sells-10632-shares-of-compass-diversified-holdings-codi.html.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.