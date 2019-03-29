Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $490,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000.

Shares of PJP opened at $64.61 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.29 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.0606 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

