Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $479,000 Holdings in Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Range Resources by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 107,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 30,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 303.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 82,964 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 62,401 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Steven D. Gray bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,453.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Funk bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,518.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.51.

RRC opened at $11.21 on Friday. Range Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 53.20%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

