Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,466 Shares of Alcoa Corp (AA)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 513.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Alcoa by 445.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,185,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 127,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 191.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,137,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. Alcoa Corp has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Alcoa had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $42.00 price target on shares of Alcoa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 price target on shares of Alcoa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,466 Shares of Alcoa Corp (AA)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/raymond-james-associates-sells-7466-shares-of-alcoa-corp-aa.html.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.