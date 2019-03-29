Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in Redfin Corp (RDFN)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,606 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Redfin worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Redfin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,214,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,084,000 after buying an additional 260,358 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Redfin by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Redfin by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Redfin to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 10.74. Redfin Corp has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin Corp will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $58,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,850 shares of company stock worth $1,098,188 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

