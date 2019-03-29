Raymond James & Associates Has $1.38 Million Stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 76,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KNOP shares. TheStreet raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

NYSE KNOP opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.57. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Equities analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company loading, transportation and storage of their crude oil services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

