Raymond James & Associates Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 184.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,649,000.

JUST stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $42.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

