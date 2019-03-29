Raymond James Analysts Give Maverix Metals (MMX) a C$2.70 Price Target

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) received a C$2.70 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$3.40 to C$3.10 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

MMX traded up C$0.16 on Friday, hitting C$2.58. 8,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,674. The company has a current ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 10.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.26 million and a P/E ratio of 161.25.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 27 streams and royalties on development projects or producing mines in the Americas and Australia, as well as in Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.