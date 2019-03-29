Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price objective on Ranger Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Ranger Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 3.41. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Blossman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $27,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 886,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

