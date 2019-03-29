Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

Shares of RMBS stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.31. 7,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,648. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. Rambus has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 28.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rambus will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, insider Luc Seraphin sold 37,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $388,084.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,994.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Shrigley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at $440,519.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,540 shares of company stock worth $820,595 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Rambus by 57.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

