Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.5% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.62 and a 52-week high of $102.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.8712 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

