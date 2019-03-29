Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 285,453 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 738,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 0.7% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $34,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2,209.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 94,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 90,164 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $1,579,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,551,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 36,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/rafferty-asset-management-llc-sells-285453-shares-of-wells-fargo-co-wfc.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.