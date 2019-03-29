Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report $59.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.00 million. Radware posted sales of $54.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $255.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.00 million to $256.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $280.63 million, with estimates ranging from $277.40 million to $285.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Radware had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $63.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RDWR shares. TheStreet upgraded Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Radware in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Radware during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Radware by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Radware during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDWR traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $26.13. 96,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,393. Radware has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

