Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quest Resource’s earnings. Quest Resource posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Resource will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Resource.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million.

QRHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,989. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75, a PEG ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quest Resource stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.48% of Quest Resource worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

