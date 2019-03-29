Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $24.19 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

QTNA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Quantenna Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantenna Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Quantenna Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Quantenna Communications from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.52.

Get Quantenna Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 150,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,040. Quantenna Communications has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $923.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quantenna Communications will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David William Carroll sold 20,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $294,261.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,078.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,929. 13.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Quantenna Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 44,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Quantenna Communications by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Quantenna Communications by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quantenna Communications by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Its solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and the draft Wi-Fi 6 standard.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantenna Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantenna Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.