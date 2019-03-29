Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) will announce sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $11.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup set a $46.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $146,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,948.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $46,736.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,648.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,472,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,464,000 after buying an additional 139,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,472,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,464,000 after purchasing an additional 139,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,971,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,042,000 after purchasing an additional 207,321 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,612,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,045,000 after purchasing an additional 396,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,690,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,080,000 after purchasing an additional 618,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

PWR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.74. 106,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,412. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

