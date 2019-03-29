QUALCOMM (QCOM) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -2.63

Media headlines about QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. QUALCOMM earned a media sentiment score of -2.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the wireless technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected QUALCOMM’s analysis:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.74%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

In other news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

