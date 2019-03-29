Quadrise Fuels International (QFI) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Peel Hunt

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday.

QFI opened at GBX 3.46 ($0.05) on Wednesday. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52 week low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.75 ($0.14). The firm has a market cap of $31.88 million and a PE ratio of -8.64.

Get Quadrise Fuels International alerts:

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.