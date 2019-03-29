QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Grows Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.1% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,401,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,680,670,000 after acquiring an additional 853,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 188,401,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,680,670,000 after acquiring an additional 853,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,150,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5,578,292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,377,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377,140 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,135,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,630 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 19,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,750.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,657.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $845,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,746.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $103.55 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $103.68. The stock has a market cap of $259.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/qci-asset-management-inc-ny-grows-holdings-in-procter-gamble-co-pg.html.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.