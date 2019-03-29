Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Kraft Heinz Co Cut by Analyst (KHC)

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report issued on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Jagdale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a $60.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

KHC stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

