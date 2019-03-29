Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Horizon Pharma PLC Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (HZNP)

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Horizon Pharma’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.22 million. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 34.09%. Horizon Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Horizon Pharma from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Horizon Pharma has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 631.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Horizon Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $204,530.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at $745,476.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 10,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $213,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,134.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Horizon Pharma

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

