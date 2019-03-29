Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Issued By Imperial Capital

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Viacom in a report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Viacom’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VIAB. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viacom in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viacom in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Viacom in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.42.

Viacom stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. Viacom has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAB. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Viacom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,037,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,147,000 after acquiring an additional 585,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,578,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,764,000 after purchasing an additional 265,799 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 9.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,594,000 after purchasing an additional 612,741 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 3,319.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,573,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381,702 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 28.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,482,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

