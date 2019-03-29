Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for W&T Offshore, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for W&T Offshore in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $957.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 895,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 96,649 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 161,605 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 125,897 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,379,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider David M. Bump sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,482.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shahid Ghauri acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $42,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.