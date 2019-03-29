Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $26.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.32.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.20 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,095,398.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,592,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097,644 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,029,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,133 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 926,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 879,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,005,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

