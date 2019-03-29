Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Unit Co. Issued By US Capital Advisors (UNT)

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Unit in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Unit’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Unit had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $214.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Stephens started coverage on Unit in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNT opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Unit has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Unit by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unit by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unit in the fourth quarter valued at $17,695,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Unit by 394.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Unit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 31,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

