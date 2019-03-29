Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Cut by FIG Partners

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities research analysts at FIG Partners lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 25th. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $281.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 40.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

NYSE WAL opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.06.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, EVP Robert Reoch Mcauslan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,026.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Beach sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $174,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,478 shares of company stock worth $667,285 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $33,692,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $19,745,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 950,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,534,000 after buying an additional 463,273 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 470.3% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 429,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,957,000 after buying an additional 354,094 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 937,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,002,000 after buying an additional 256,259 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.