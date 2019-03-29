Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Liquidia Technologies Inc (LQDA) Lifted by Analyst

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Liquidia Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The company has a market cap of $168.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.45.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08.

In other news, insider Kevin K. Gordon sold 11,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $165,980.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin Maynor sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $43,390.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $225,496.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Canaan Partners VIII LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,521,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,193,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,729,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,924,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,263,000. Institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.