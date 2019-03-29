Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (OSW) Issued By William Blair

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haymaker Acquisition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Haymaker Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Haymaker Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSW opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. Haymaker Acquisition has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $13.71.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

