Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (ASLN)

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a report released on Sunday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Get ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

NASDAQ ASLN opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.93 million and a PE ratio of -3.05. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.