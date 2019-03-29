PVH (PVH) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion.PVH also updated its FY20 guidance to $10.30-10.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.15.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $127.26 on Friday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $86.46 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.08. PVH had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

