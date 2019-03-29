PVH (PVH) PT Raised to $150.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 price objective on PVH and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised PVH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.95. 2,291,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PVH has a twelve month low of $86.46 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of PVH by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

