Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 6,251 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,153,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,124,000 after buying an additional 4,260,808 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,177,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173,840 shares during the period. WEALTHFRONT Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 14,326,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,656 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 766.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. now owns 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,571,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,413 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $51.21 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $58.56.

